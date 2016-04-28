ROME, April 28 The value of four small banks
Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November fell by nearly 400
million euros due the cost of a restructuring needed to return
them to good levels of profitability, a document showed on
Thursday.
In detail, the document published by the Bank of Italy shows
the value of Nuova Banca Marche fell to 840 million from 1.04
billion euros previously and that of Nuova Banca Etruria to 318
million from 442 million euros.
Nuova CariFe is now valued at 168 million euros from 191
million euros, Carichieti 97 million euros from 141 million
euros.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Luca Trogni,)