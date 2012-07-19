MILAN, July 19 Italian banks, jolted out of their comfort zone by an exploding sovereign debt crisis, are hacking back jobs and an overgrown branch network to reverse shrinking profitability hit by recession, regulation and the growth of Internet banking.

After sailing virtually unscathed through the financial shocks of 2007-08, the country's lenders have woken to a painful realisation that the game has changed.

Italian banks, for decades considered sub scale, doubled their overall network to 35,000 bank branches between 1990 and 2010. While many banks elsewhere in Europe binged on subprime loans, they focused on retail banking.

The high density of bank offices, the fourth highest in Europe with 56 branches per 100,000 inhabitants, was not a problem while Italy's economy was growing and customers turned a blind eye to hefty fees and commissions.

Foreign banks like Barclays, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole piled in to seize a portion of what appeared to be a lucrative retail banking market.

But Italy's deep economic recession coupled with the shrinking value of Italian government bonds held by Italian banks have depressed returns on equity to near zero and sent bad loans soaring, making the current business model unsustainable.

"Even though Italian banks have entered the crisis on a relative solid footing, the crisis is forcing them to radically review their distribution model," said Paolo Bordogna, a partner at Bain & Company in Italy who has worked on bank restructuring.

"If banks do not get rid of 15 percentage points of cost to income ratio they will find it difficult to go to the market and ask for extra capital."

The average cost/income ratio of Italian banks has shot up to 66 percent last year from 59 percent in 2007, Bain data show.

Meanwhile, the average return on equity has fallen to just 0.3 percent in 2011 from a peak of 11.7 percent in 2006, says Italy's banking association ABI, and banks are hoarding capital - at a cost - to meet tough regulatory requirements.

Such poor performance and a bleak economic outlook are triggering an unprecedented wave of branch closures and lay-offs at Italian banks, traditionally viewed as safe employers.

"There are too many bank branches in Italy. The rush to close down bank offices is on and will continue," UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah told Reuters earlier in July.

UBI, Italy's No.5 lender by assets, announced late on Wednesday it was shedding 1,500 jobs, 8 percent of its workforce, and closing or downsizing 122 branches to achieve annual cost savings of 115 million.

This follows last month's decision by larger peer Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's to cull 15 percent of its workforce and close 400 branches in an attempt to turn itself around after a costly 2007 acquisition and high exposure to Italian government bonds forced it to ask for state aid.

"Banks are forced to do it to become more competitive," said UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank has already closed down 800 branches as part of its own restructuring plan. Banca Popolare di Milano is next in line. It is expected to shed staff when its board approves a new business plan July 24. Intesa Sanpaolo plans to cut 400 of its 5,600 branches.

NO BUYERS

While Italian bank branches were in high demand during the 2005-2008 merger wave that created the top five largest group, lenders are now forced to close down offices for lack of buyers.

Monte dei Paschi, which managed to offload its majority stake in small Piedmont bank Biverbanca, sought in vain to sell 200 branches belonging to the Antonventa network, for which it paid through the nose right into the subprime crisis.

Barclays, which has built a network of almost 200 branches in Italy in less than three years, has been trying to sell it, but no bidder has appeared, Italian bankers say.

Yet, shrinking the network will not solve the profound malaise of Italian banks. Local lenders must completely rethink their business model as client habits change, analysts say.

Clients, who on average visited the bank twice a year in 2000, are expected to meet their banker only once a year by 2015 as they increasingly opt for on-line banking and demand a single platform to carry out a variety of transactions.

"The problem is not just closing down bank branches. One must refocus on the client. The client wants to have a multi-channel platform. We will see at the end of this process how many branches we will need," Ghizzoni also said.

More importantly, banks will have to become more selective in the allocation of credit to small and medium enterprises, which represents a higher proportion of bank assets in Italy compared with banks in France, Germany or the UK.

The International Monetary Fund warned Italian banks this week to seek ways to reduce the mounting burden of bad loans weighing down their balance sheets.

"The impact of bad loans on Italian banks' profitability could be very relevant," said Bain & Company's Bordogna.

"Banks have to be proactive in dealing with these loans and clearly differentiate between businesses that are in a position to emerge from the crisis and those who are not. The sooner one does that, the better." (Editing by David Cowell)