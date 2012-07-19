By Lisa Jucca
| MILAN, July 19
MILAN, July 19 Italian banks, jolted out of
their comfort zone by an exploding sovereign debt crisis, are
hacking back jobs and an overgrown branch network to reverse
shrinking profitability hit by recession, regulation and the
growth of Internet banking.
After sailing virtually unscathed through the financial
shocks of 2007-08, the country's lenders have woken to a painful
realisation that the game has changed.
Italian banks, for decades considered sub scale, doubled
their overall network to 35,000 bank branches between 1990 and
2010. While many banks elsewhere in Europe binged on subprime
loans, they focused on retail banking.
The high density of bank offices, the fourth highest in
Europe with 56 branches per 100,000 inhabitants, was not a
problem while Italy's economy was growing and customers turned a
blind eye to hefty fees and commissions.
Foreign banks like Barclays, BNP Paribas
and Credit Agricole piled in to seize a portion of
what appeared to be a lucrative retail banking market.
But Italy's deep economic recession coupled with the
shrinking value of Italian government bonds held by Italian
banks have depressed returns on equity to near zero and sent bad
loans soaring, making the current business model unsustainable.
"Even though Italian banks have entered the crisis on a
relative solid footing, the crisis is forcing them to radically
review their distribution model," said Paolo Bordogna, a partner
at Bain & Company in Italy who has worked on bank restructuring.
"If banks do not get rid of 15 percentage points of cost to
income ratio they will find it difficult to go to the market and
ask for extra capital."
The average cost/income ratio of Italian banks has shot up
to 66 percent last year from 59 percent in 2007, Bain data show.
Meanwhile, the average return on equity has fallen to just
0.3 percent in 2011 from a peak of 11.7 percent in 2006, says
Italy's banking association ABI, and banks are hoarding capital
- at a cost - to meet tough regulatory requirements.
Such poor performance and a bleak economic outlook are
triggering an unprecedented wave of branch closures and lay-offs
at Italian banks, traditionally viewed as safe employers.
"There are too many bank branches in Italy. The rush to
close down bank offices is on and will continue," UBI Banca
CEO Victor Massiah told Reuters earlier in July.
UBI, Italy's No.5 lender by assets, announced late on
Wednesday it was shedding 1,500 jobs, 8 percent of its
workforce, and closing or downsizing 122 branches to achieve
annual cost savings of 115 million.
This follows last month's decision by larger peer Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena's to cull 15 percent of its
workforce and close 400 branches in an attempt to turn itself
around after a costly 2007 acquisition and high exposure to
Italian government bonds forced it to ask for state aid.
"Banks are forced to do it to become more competitive," said
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank has already closed
down 800 branches as part of its own restructuring plan.
Banca Popolare di Milano is next in line. It is
expected to shed staff when its board approves a new business
plan July 24. Intesa Sanpaolo plans to cut 400 of its
5,600 branches.
NO BUYERS
While Italian bank branches were in high demand during the
2005-2008 merger wave that created the top five largest group,
lenders are now forced to close down offices for lack of buyers.
Monte dei Paschi, which managed to offload its majority
stake in small Piedmont bank Biverbanca, sought in vain to sell
200 branches belonging to the Antonventa network, for which it
paid through the nose right into the subprime crisis.
Barclays, which has built a network of almost 200 branches
in Italy in less than three years, has been trying to sell it,
but no bidder has appeared, Italian bankers say.
Yet, shrinking the network will not solve the profound
malaise of Italian banks. Local lenders must completely rethink
their business model as client habits change, analysts say.
Clients, who on average visited the bank twice a year in
2000, are expected to meet their banker only once a year by 2015
as they increasingly opt for on-line banking and demand a single
platform to carry out a variety of transactions.
"The problem is not just closing down bank branches. One
must refocus on the client. The client wants to have a
multi-channel platform. We will see at the end of this process
how many branches we will need," Ghizzoni also said.
More importantly, banks will have to become more selective
in the allocation of credit to small and medium enterprises,
which represents a higher proportion of bank assets in Italy
compared with banks in France, Germany or the UK.
The International Monetary Fund warned Italian banks this
week to seek ways to reduce the mounting burden of bad loans
weighing down their balance sheets.
"The impact of bad loans on Italian banks' profitability
could be very relevant," said Bain & Company's Bordogna.
"Banks have to be proactive in dealing with these loans and
clearly differentiate between businesses that are in a position
to emerge from the crisis and those who are not. The sooner one
does that, the better."
