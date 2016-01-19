MILAN Jan 19 Investors seeking to buy four
Italian banks that were rescued last year will have to send
their expression of interest by Jan. 25, the Bank of Italy said
in an advertisement published in several newspapers on Tuesday.
Italy rescued Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare
dell'Etruria, Carife and Carichieti in November using a
newly created national resolution fund and imposing losses on
shareholders and junior bondholders.
As part of the 3.6 billion euro ($3.91 billion) deal,
Italian authorities set up four bridge banks that have received
all the lenders' assets and liabilities, but the European Union
has asked Italy to sell them by late spring.
In its advertisement, the Bank of Italy said the expression
of interest could involve one or more of the bridge banks, but
"it will be considered as a positive factor the submission of an
offer for all the four lenders".
