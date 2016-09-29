ROME, Sept 29 A deadline to sell four small
banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy last year has been extended
for a second time, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
One of the sources said Brussels had agreed to extend the
latest deadline, set for Sept. 30, because serious negotiations
were underway for the sale of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria,
CariChieti and CariFerrara.
A separate source, who declined to be named, said Ubi Banca
was considering purchasing three of the four -- Banca Marche,
Banca Etruria, CariChieti.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Andrea Mandala; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)