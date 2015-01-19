MILAN Jan 19 Shares in several Italian cooperative banks rose on Monday after press reports about a planned government reform that could abolish a rule granting one vote to each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.

Il Sole 24 ore wrote on Saturday that the reform could be included in a government decree as early as Tuesday. Broker ICBPI said the reform, if it goes through, could trigger a new wave of consolidation among the Popolari banks.

After failing to open, shares in Banca Popolare dell'Emila Romagna were up 7.6 percent, Banco Popolare rose 8.7 percebt, UBI stock was up 5.7 percebt and Popolare Milano rose 8.6 percent. Shares in Popolare Etruria and Lazio were up nearly 7 percent, while Credito Valtellinese rose 8 percent. Popolare Sondrio gained more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)