MILAN Jan 29 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was possible that only few Italian banks would tap state guarantees to sell their bad loans as it sees the scheme as costly and offering few incentives.

Earlier this week, the Italian government reached a compromise deal with the European Commission over a government guarantee scheme to help banks offload at least some of their bad debt.

Under the scheme, banks selling the loans repackaged as securities will be able to buy a guarantee from the state on the least risky tranche of their securitised debt.

The scheme does not address the gap between the market prices and the book values of non-performing loans in banks' balance sheets, S&P said.

The ratings agency added the rating outlooks for the majority of the Italian banks were stable as it expected an economic recovery to gear up this year. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)