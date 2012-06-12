MILAN, June 12 Italy's banks are not in a
situation similar to Spain's banks because they have much less
exposure to the real estate market, Standard & Poor's primary
credit analyst Renato Panichi told Reuters.
"We don't think Italian banks are in a similar situation (to
Spain's) because their exposure to the real estate sector is
more contained, and also because we don't see the risk of a
sharp decline in Italian real estate prices like there was in
Spain," Panichi said, speaking to Reuters.
Italian banks are suffering from sovereign debt pressure,
which is weighing on their access to funding markets, Panichi
said.
Italian banks can take advantage "of a relatively high level
of household savings, which confirms their deep roots in the
local community," he said.
Spain have become the fourth country to seek the bloc
assistance in order to help its troubled banking sector.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)