MILAN, March 9 Standard & Poor's expects Italy's
weak economy to continue to hurt its banks' asset quality and
profitability this year, but ratings assigned by the agency to
the country's lenders already incorporate the likely impact.
The agency flagged in a note on Monday possible downside
risks to the current stable outlook on most ratings if economic
conditions worsened and the government proved unable to carry
out the reforms needed to restart growth over the medium term.
The agency said performance varied significantly across
banks and small and medium-sized banks had the most trouble
fully absorbing loan losses, due to the lack of business
diversification and economies of scale. It said this could lead
to an acceleration in M&A towards the end of the year.
