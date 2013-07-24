MILAN, July 24 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
cut its long-term counterparty credit ratings by one notch on 18
medium-sized Italian banks, including Unione di Banche Italiane
and Credito Emiliano, citing a worsening
economic outlook.
The ratings for UBI and Credem were lowered to 'BBB-', that
of Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare Societa
Cooperativa to 'BB', while Banca Carige was
cut to 'BB-'.
Other affected banks included FGA Capital, Iccrea Holding,
MedioCredito Centrale, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca,
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Unipol Banca.
"Italian banks are operating in an environment with higher
economic risks, leaving them more exposed to a deeper and longer
recession in Italy than we had previously anticipated," S&P said
in a statement.
"Banks face tough operating conditions, which we believe
could further weaken their financial profiles, notably in terms
of asset quality and capital and earnings."
The ratings agency affirmed its ratings on Italy's two
biggest banks, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.
The outlook on the long-term ratings on all Italian banks
remains negative, apart from that on Banca Carige and Dexia
Crediop, whose ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, it added.
The moves followed an S&P downgrade of Italy's sovereign
credit rating to BBB from BBB+, with a negative outlook, earlier
in July.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Evans)