MILAN Nov 6 Problematic loans held by Italian banks rose to 361 billion euros in the first half but the share of loans turning sour has fallen back to levels last seen in late 2010 as the economy improves, the central bank said on Friday.

In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, the Bank of Italy said problematic loans stood at 18 percent of total bank loans at the end of June, slightly up from six months earlier. "Sofferenze" - the loans least likely to be repaid - were 207 billion euros, or 10 percent of total loans

Italian banks are struggling to get rid of bad loans and efforts by the government to help revive a market for these assets have stalled due to European Union rules on state aid.

The Bank of Italy said sales of "sofferenze" in the first nine months of the year amounted to only 2 billion euros, after a total of just 11 billion euros in 2012-2014.

An improving economy, however, pushed down the share of loans that turned problematic in the first half of the year to 3.8 percent, the lowest level since the end of 2010, and compared with a peak of 6.0 percent in late 2013. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)