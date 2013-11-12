MOVES- Citibank, HSBC, AXA Investment Managers
ROME Nov 12 The Bank of Italy expects an upcoming health check up of euro zone lenders by the European Central Bank to reveal a total capital shortfall of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for Italian banks, it said on Tuesday.
In its bi-annual Financial Stability Report, Italy's central bank said it had already asked weaker lenders to boost their capital base and was keeping a close eye on them.
On average, however, the 15 Italian lenders to be scrutinised by the ECB had a Common Equity 1 ratio - a measure of the best loss-absorbing bank capital - of 9.5 percent, above the 8 percent minimum requirement set by the ECB. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Gavin Jones and Valentina Za)
