MILAN, April 13 Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose more than 4 percent in on Wednesday, leading a recovery in Italian banks after losses in the previous session due to concerns over the feasibility of a fund established to shore up weak lenders.

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore there was no risk that European authorities will block the fund set up to help buy shares in upcoming stock issues at distressed lenders and purchase soured loans.

Italy's two biggest lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo were up more than 2 percent at 0712 GMT, while the country's banking index rose 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)