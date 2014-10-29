MILAN Oct 29 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena, which faces a 2.1 billion euro capital
shortfall after EU-wide stress tests of lenders, were suspended
for excessive losses on Wednesday amid sharp falls for Italian
banking stocks.
Monte dei Paschi, whose shares lost 22 percent on Monday
after the results of the EU tests but partially recovered on
Tuesday, were indicated down 3.3 percent at 0.77 euros by 1524
GMT.
Shares in Popolare di Milano and Popolare Emilia
Romagna were also suspended limit down, losing some
4.9 percent apiece. UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
, which passed the EU tests comfortably, shed 3.7
percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
Other European banking shares were also under pressure.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Silvia Aloisi)