* Newspaper says Swiss regulator devises new rules

* Move to ensure stability of Swiss financial sector-paper

ZURICH Aug 24 Swiss authorities have told subsidiaries of Italian banks and insurers to seek permission to repatriate dividends or other capital to the parent company, a newspaper reported.

TagesAnzeiger said on Wednesday Swiss subsidiaries had received letters in the last two weeks from financial markets regulator FINMA, a sign of its concern about the health of Italian financial institutions.

The newspaper said FINMA wanted to ensure that subsidiaries of Italian banks and insurers were well capitalised and that the reputation of the Swiss financial sector was not tarnished.

A spokesman for the FINMA declined to comment.

The newspaper, which cited no sources, did not name the banks concerned.

Italian banks have seen volatile trading in recent weeks because of market fears that Italy could be pulled into the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, raising banks' funding costs. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Cowell)