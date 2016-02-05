BRIEF-Activist hedge fund CIAM says Euro Disney's buyout offer not fair for minority investors
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair
MILAN Feb 5 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone rose further in January to 251.26 billion euros ($281 billion) from to 248.86 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Friday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.
However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter also affect it.
January's level was the highest since February 2013 when Italy's Target 2 position reached 256.397 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
LONDON, April 18 Britain's financial markets regulator said on Tuesday it was vital to protect corporate whistleblowers, after it launched a high-profile probe last week into Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley's attempts to unmask one inside his own bank.