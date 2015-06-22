MILAN, June 22 Italy's plan to allow banks to deduct losses on bad loans from their taxable income over a shorter period of time will take more time to prepare, Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Morando said on Monday.

The government wants to cut the period over which the banks can deduct credit losses on bad debts to one year from five currently, Morando said last week, sparking speculation that the government could present the measure at a cabinet meeting this week.

"This is not an immediate thing because it implies having resources available in the budget," Morando said on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

"We cannot do it right away because we still haven't scheduled a parliamentary discussion about the budget situation," Morando added.

The measure is one of several the government is considering to help banks clean up their balance sheets after a three-year economic slump saddled them with some 190 billion euros ($216 billion) of non-performing loans.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet has been working for months on ways to help banks offload soured loans in an effort to unlock new lending to cash-starved domestic companies.

($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Isla Binnie)