MILAN, March 18 Leading Italian banks are
expected to take up the vast majority of longer-term cheap
funds tendered by the European Central Bank this week as a
recovery in the domestic economy is seen spurring lending,
according to figures provided by banks and compiled by Reuters.
Data collected from 14 large Italian banks showed they would
request an overall 32 billion euros ($34 billion) at Thursday's
TLTRO tender. That would compare with a total take-up of 40
billion euros estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll this week.
The top two banks alone, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit, are set to request up to 17 billion euros.
Italy's third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena
did not provide a figure.
($1 = 0.9424 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za, additional
reporting by Elvira Pollina and Massimo Gaia)