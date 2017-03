MILAN, June 16 Italian banks are set to request around 14.4 billion euros ($16 billion) in longer-term funds the European Central Bank will offer at an auction this week, Reuters calculations on figures provided by 15 leading Italian banks showed on Tuesday.

The ECB will conduct on Thursday its fourth targeted longer-term refinancing operation aimed at improving bank lending to companies.

A Reuters poll this month forecast the ECB will lend just 50 billion euros after banks took up roughly twice that amount at the previous auction in March.

Traders said the large take-up in March and liquidity available to banks through the ECB's asset purchase programme curbed banks' appetite for the funds. ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, Gianluca Semeraro and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Agnieszka Flak)