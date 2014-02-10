ROME Feb 10 Italy's economy ministry said on
Monday it favoured initiatives by the country's lenders to
offload their bad debts but there was no need to set up a
"bad-bank" using either public or European Union funds.
Italian banks are trying to improve their balance sheets as
European regulators conduct a health check of the sector.
The ministry said in a statement it backed all efforts by
banks to "lighten their load" of non-performing loans, but it
believed there was "no need for the use of public resources
either at the national or EU level."
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)