MILAN Feb 12 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, has launched a new bond offer to retail
investors to comply with international banking rules on
supplementary capital requirements that could spur other Italian
banks to follow suit.
In reporting 2014 earnings last week, UniCredit and other
Italian banks stopped counting subordinated bonds as part of
their Tier 2 capital where gradual repayment begins less than
five years after issue.
Rules in place in Europe since the start of 2014 state that
bonds that banks can include in their Tier 2 capital must have a
maturity of no less than five years.
However, Italian banks had until recently considered their
bonds compliant with such rules even if they started paying them
back to investors before the fifth year, with Italian banks
having sold bonds to small savers which typically started paying
a portion of the capital back from the third year.
The aggregate impact on Italy's 20 largest lenders of having
such bonds disqualified as Tier 2 capital is around 8.5 billion
euros, a financial industry source said, quoting estimates from
investment banks that have looked into the issue.
And the impact on UniCredit alone accounts for 3.5 billion
euros, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said in reporting its
results last week.
The exclusion of subordinated bonds from the capital base
has seen UniCredit's total capital adequacy ratio fall to 13.6
percent of assets at the end of December from 14.9 percent at
the end of September.
Industry sources said that UniCredit was biting the bullet
and shouldering the cost of issuing additional subordinated debt
to tackle an issue which the other banks also face.
The bank aims to raise up to 1.7 billion euros with the
retail bond offer which runs until Feb. 27.
UBI Banca said last week it had stopped counting
towards its Tier 2 capital a 926 million-euro subordinated bond,
taking 1.5 percentage points off its total capital ratio, that
stood at 15.3 percent at the end of last year.
Similarly, Banco Popolare's total capital ratio
fell to 14.6 percent at the end of December from 16.5 percent
three months previously.
Banco Popolare said in its results statement it had excluded
an 800 million-euro subordinated bond due to indications given
by the European Banking Aquthority (EBA) in answer to a question
posed by another bank about a bond with similar features.
"The treatment of Tier 2 capital foreseen by European Union
legislation is unequivocal and already applied by institutions
throughout the rest of the single market," a spokesman for the
EBA said on Monday.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
