MILAN, March 1 Capital Research & Management has
strengthened its position as the top shareholder in UniCredit
and now owns a stake of more than 8 percent in Italy's
biggest bank, La Stampa daily said on its website.
The report said the Los Angeles-based fund had bought into a
13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue that UniCredit
successfully completed this week, in a boost to new CEO Jean
Pierre Mustier's strategy to relaunch the lender.
UniCredit and Capital Research both declined to comment.
The U.S. investment firm held 6.7 percent of UniCredit
before the cash call. It would have had to invest more than 1
billion euros to raise its stake above 8 percent, Reuters
calculations show.
($1 = 0.9467 euros)
(Reporting by Luca Trogni,)