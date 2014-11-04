MILAN Nov 4 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, had a larger capital buffer at the end of September than that revealed in Europe's health check of the sector, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"At Sept. 30 we had a capital buffer of 10.4 billion euros ($13.05 billion) compared with the 8.7 billion unveiled in the stress tests," Federico Ghizzoni said at an event in Milan, adding that the difference came from some additional factors not included in the European Central Bank's tests. (1 US dollar = 0.7970 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman)