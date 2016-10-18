ROME Oct 18 Italy's Poste Italiane is
in talks with a group of banks to raise up to 2 billion euros
($2.2 billion) in financing to support a possible acquisition of
UniCredit's asset management arm, a source close to
the matter said on Tuesday.
Italy's post office last month submitted a preliminary offer
for UniCredit's Pioneer Investments together with state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and asset manager Anima Holding
. UniCredit is selling assets to shore up its capital.
The Poste-led consortium is competing against French asset
manager Amundi, Australia's Macquarie and
British group Aberdeen Asset Management, sources have said.
Amundi is said to be leading the race with a
higher-than-expected 4 billion euro offer.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
