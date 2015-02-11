MILAN Feb 11 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, posted a slightly lower than expected net profit in the fourth quarter of 2014 but still met its full-year target, it said on Wednesday.

UniCredit said its net profit in the three months to December stood at 170.4 million euros ($193 million), compared with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 180 million euros. The full-year figure was 2.0 billion euros, bang in line with the group's target.

The bank said its core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.02 percent, down from 10.4 percent at the end of September.

It said it had set aside 4.3 billion euros to cover for bad loans in 2014, of which 1.7 billion euros in the fourth quarter alone. The shares turned lower after the results to shed around 3 percent by 1309 GMT. ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gainluca Semeraro; editing by Danilo Masoni)