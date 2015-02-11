(Adds comments, detail)
MILAN Feb 11 Italy's biggest bank by assets,
UniCredit, met its full-year profit target but its
shares fell on news its core capital weakened slightly and that
it will pay a scrip dividend for the second year in a row.
UniCredit said its net profit in the three months to
December stood at 170.4 million euros ($193 million), compared
with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 180 million
euros. The full-year figure was 2.0 billion euros, right in line
with the group's target.
The bank said its core capital ratio, a key measure of
financial strength, stood at 10.02 percent, down from 10.4
percent at the end of September and comparing unfavourably with
its domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo's 13.3 percent. Analysts had
expected UniCredit to post a ratio of 10.4-10.6 percent.
Three Milan-based traders said that was disappointing as was
news that the bank will pay a 12 euro cent scrip dividend,
payable in cash upon request. The shares turned lower after the
results to shed around 3 percent by 1309 GMT.
"The shares are down due to the headline miss but also the
weak fully-loaded CET 1 ratio," said one trader. "The negative
capital build is key."
The bank said it had set aside 4.3 billion euros to cover
for bad loans in 2014, of which 1.7 billion euros in the fourth
quarter alone. Full-year revenue fell 3.5 percent, due mainly to
a 40 percent slide in trading income.
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro, additional
reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni, editing by David
Evans)