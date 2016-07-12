PARIS, July 12 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew stressed in Paris on Tuesday the need for well-capitalised banks as Italy nears a deal to safeguard its struggling lenders.

Asked about whether Italy's bank's need recapitalisation, Lew told reporters after meeting French Finance Minister Michel Sapin: "We continue to believe that (having) well-capitalised financial institutions is a very important objective both for financial stability and economic growth." (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)