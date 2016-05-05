MARGHERA, Italy May 5 Shareholders in Italy's Veneto Banca voted at a lengthy and heated meeting on Thursday in favour of renewing the regional lender's board ahead of a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash call needed to keep the bank afloat.

"We're under special surveillance by regulators," the bank's new Chairman Stefano Ambrosini said after his list got the votes of shareholders representing 57.9 percent of capital present at the meeting.

"Starting from tomorrow we need to build a path that reassures the market and is fully compliant with conditions set by supervisory authorities."

Ambrosini led a list of board nominees backed by two associations of Veneto Banca shareholders.

Veneto Banca's share offer and planned bourse listing come after fellow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza failed to attract demand for a 1.5 billion euro equity raising and was denied permission to list. ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; editing by Francesca Landini)