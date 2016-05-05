MARGHERA, Italy May 5 Shareholders in Italy's
Veneto Banca voted at a lengthy and heated meeting on Thursday
in favour of renewing the regional lender's board ahead of a 1
billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash call needed to keep the bank
afloat.
"We're under special surveillance by regulators," the bank's
new Chairman Stefano Ambrosini said after his list got the votes
of shareholders representing 57.9 percent of capital present at
the meeting.
"Starting from tomorrow we need to build a path that
reassures the market and is fully compliant with conditions set
by supervisory authorities."
Ambrosini led a list of board nominees backed by two
associations of Veneto Banca shareholders.
Veneto Banca's share offer and planned bourse listing come
after fellow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza failed to
attract demand for a 1.5 billion euro equity raising and was
denied permission to list.
($1 = 0.8768 euros)
