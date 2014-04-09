Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
(Corrects to clarify that the new share valuation has yet to be set)
MILAN, April 8 Unlisted Italian lender Veneto Banca proposed to lower the value of its shares in an annual review after posting a 96 million euro ($132 million) net loss in 2013.
Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it would ask shareholders to approve a price of 39.5 euros per share for 2014, down about 3 percent from 40.75 euros last year.
Each year the board recommends a per share value to shareholders, based on a number of factors including past and expected profitability.
The bank, one of 15 Italian lenders under review by the European Central Bank in a check-up of banking assets across the euro zone this year, plans to raise 500 million euros from investors in a share sale in coming months.
A spokeswoman for the company said on Wednesday the bank had yet to decide at what price to offer the new shares.
Veneto Banca is also set to convert a 350 million euro bond into equity to bring its highest quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital above a minimum threshold set by the ECB in the review.
Eight of the 15 Italian banks under ECB's scrutiny are planning to raise a total of more than 8 billion euros in capital from investors in coming months.
Veneto Banca is targeting an attributable net profit of 222 million euros in 2016 with a return on tangible equity of 7.4 percent, it said in a statement.
The bank posted a 96 million euro net loss last year after 459 million euros in writedowns.
It expects an operating income of 1.15 billion euros in 2016 against 1.1 billion euros in 2013.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Elaine Hardcastle)
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
HONG KONG/MUMBAI Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump.