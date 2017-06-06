BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 6 Standard & Poor's rating on Italian troubled lender Veneto Banca's debt would be in the "CCC" region rather than the actual "B" level if it did not take into account the potential for state aid, S&P analyst Mirko Sanna said on Tuesday.
"Veneto Banca has a negative outlook and a 'B' rating that takes into account potential state support. Without that support the rating today would be 'CCC/CCC+,' Sanna told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation.
S&P rates an obligation 'CCC' if it is at risk of not being repaid. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)