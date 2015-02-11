MILAN Feb 11 Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca posted a 2014 net loss of 650 million euros ($735 million) on Wednesday hit by writedowns on doubtful loans and goodwill impairments as it took into account the outcome of a pan-European review of banking assets.

Veneto Banca is one 13 Italian banks that as of November are under the direct oversight of the European Central Bank following a yearlong health check of the sector.

The bank said it had put aside 746 million euros last year against possible losses, including 540 million euros of provisions requested by the ECB.

It also booked goodwill writedowns for 390 million euros.

Its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's ability to absorb possible losses - stood at 9.6 percent of assets at the end of last year. Planned asset sales are set to add around 70 basis points to it, Veneto Banca said.

