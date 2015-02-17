(Adds comment form Veneto Banca)

By Valentina Za and Sara Rossi

MILAN Feb 17 Tax police searched the headquarters of unlisted cooperative lender Veneto Banca on Tuesday, as investigating magistrates in Rome look into allegations of obstructing regulators, the tax police said in a statement.

Italian cooperative lenders have come into focus as the government seeks parliamentary approval for an emergency decree to turn the 10 largest "popolari" banks into joint-stock companies, a move which is expected to spur mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Veneto Banca, one of the banks targeted by the government measure, is also one of 13 Italian lenders that came under direct oversight of the European Central Bank last November.

The tax police also said they had searched the home of the bank's managing director and erstwhile chief executive Vincenzo Consoli, as well as the home of former chairman Flavio Trinca.

Consoli and Trinca are being investigated in the magistrate's probe, a judicial source, who declined to be identified, said.

The bank said on behalf of Consoli that he had no comment. Trinca was not immediately available for comment.

The tax police said they were also searching the homes of 16 Veneto Banca shareholders who received large loans from the bank over time.

In a statement on Tuesday, Veneto Banca Chairman Francesco Favotto said the bank had full confidence in the magistrates and tax police and would cooperate fully.

Last year, the Bank of Italy fined Consoli and Trinca, as well as other current and former members of Veneto Banca's board, after audits by central bank inspectors found what they said were shortcomings in corporate governance, internal controls and loan approval.

The judicial source on Tuesday said that the current investigation is seeking to shed light on relations between the bank and clients, to see if some of the loans had been used to buy stakes in the lender.

The source said a report by the Bank of Italy handed over to investigating magistrates showed Veneto's loan portfolio had depreciated, but that proper provisions had not been booked.

The bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this allegation.

Veneto Banca passed a Europe-wide health check of lenders after the Bank of Italy audits thanks to a capital increase last year of about 490 million euros ($559 million).

Earlier this month, the lender said it had posted a 2014 net loss of 650 million euros hit by writedowns on doubtful loans and goodwill impairments to take into account the outcome of the ECB tests.

In a second statement issued late on Tuesday, the bank said the results had shown its operating performance was clearly positive and that the board confirmed its commitment to strengthening the lender's capital base.

($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Additional reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by David Clarke)