MILAN Feb 18 Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca said on Wednesday it would be able to meet all debt repayments, playing down a press report that investors were fretting about a bond coming due in July.

The comments by the bank came after news on Tuesday that Italy's tax police searched its headquarters as magistrates in Rome look into allegations of obstructing regulators.

Veneto Banca is one of 13 Italian lenders that came under direct oversight of the European Central Bank (ECB) last November.

"Short- and medium-to-long-term liquidity indicators highlight a balanced and more than positive situation that allows us to meet all repayments," the bank said in a statement.

Veneto Banca said its liquidity coverage ratio, which measures the share of highly-liquid assets a bank has to meet short-term obligations, stood at 75 percent, above a regulatory threshold of 60 percent. Its net stable funding ratio stood at 94 percent.

"Suggestions, analyses and interpretations that do not take into account the solidity of these indicators must be considered groundless," it said, adding the board may take legal action against inaccurate reports.

Last week, the bank reported a 2014 loss of 650 million euros ($737 million) hit by writedowns of doubtful loans and goodwill impairments after taking into account the outcome of a sector check up the ECB conducted last year.

The bank said that during its inspection the ECB had analysed its lending process and samples of its credit portfolio amounting to 42 percent of the total.

On Tuesday, a judicial source told Reuters the probe centred on loans granted by the bank seeking to ascertain whether some may have been used to buy stakes in the lender.

The bank said the probe stemmed from an audit the Bank of Italy conducted in 2013 and that it had later complied with recommendations received from regulators.

Audits at Veneto Banca unveiled shortcomings in corporate governance, internal controls and loan approval, the Bank of Italy wrote in a report on its website.

