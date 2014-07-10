ROME, July 10 Italian banks could draw more than
200 billion euros of funds the European Central Bank is due to
offer as part of a new long-term loan programme worth up to 1
trillion euros, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said.
Speaking to an audience of Italian bankers on Thursday,
Visco also said that the ECB loan programme, known as TLTRO,
could raise Italy's anaemic gross domestic product by between
0.5 percent and 1 percent by 2016, when the offer is due to end.
"The amount potentially available to Italian banks is
considerable, it could exceed 200 billion euros over the entire
time-span of the programme," Visco said. The programme is due to
start this year.
Visco reiterated that the ECB is ready to consider new
measures to lift euro zone inflation towards its 2 percent
target, including the acquisition of assets on a large scale.
Turning to Italy's banking sector, saddled with around 165
billion euros of bad debt, Visco said state intervention could
help banks offload their capital-consuming non-performing loans
(NPLs). But any action should be in line with EU rules.
Banks have started to sell to specialised investors chunks
of their bad-quality loans, but sales have been slow.
Transactions seen in the first months of 2014 are expected to
cut the overall stock of NPLs by a meagre 5 billion euros, Visco
said in his speech.
Visco also said that the euro zone crisis and the thorough
review of banks' balance sheets that followed has exposed
"inadequate, imprudent and incorrect" behaviour at Italian
banks.
Economic recovery in Italy "is struggling to take hold,"
Visco said.
Italian gross domestic product declined by 0.1 percent in
the first quarter and earlier on Thursday data showed industrial
output dropped 1.2 percent month-on-month in May, posting its
steepest monthly fall since November 2012.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Piscioneri, writing
by Lisa Jucca)