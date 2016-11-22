MILAN Nov 22 Italy must not allow risks of instability in its banking sector to fester and will have to take action if lenders seeking to raise cash on the market face difficulties, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which emerged as Europe's weakest lender in July stress tests, aims to raise 5 billion euros in fresh cash by year-end but its task is complicated by a Dec. 4 referendum that could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government.

Asked in an interview with La Stampa newspaper what would happen should banks face difficulties in raising capital on the market, Visco said: "We will see. I have said repeatedly that instability risks must not be allowed to fester. Answers are needed and they will be found." (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Silvia Aloisi)