MILAN Nov 22 Italy must not allow risks of
instability in its banking sector to fester and will have to
take action if lenders seeking to raise cash on the market face
difficulties, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in a
newspaper interview on Tuesday.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which emerged as
Europe's weakest lender in July stress tests, aims to raise 5
billion euros in fresh cash by year-end but its task is
complicated by a Dec. 4 referendum that could unseat Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's government.
Asked in an interview with La Stampa newspaper what would
happen should banks face difficulties in raising capital on the
market, Visco said: "We will see. I have said repeatedly that
instability risks must not be allowed to fester. Answers are
needed and they will be found."
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Silvia Aloisi)