ROME, Sept 10 The European Central Bank needs to pay close attention to accounting methods that are particular to Italian banks during its risk assessment of the region's lenders, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.

Noting differences in the measurement of non-performing loans and Italian banks' relatively low levels of indebtedness, Visco said he "supported a fair approach" to next year's ECB stress tests.

Before taking over as the region's main banking regulator in 2014, the ECB will analyse lenders' balance sheets and conduct tests to measure their ability to weather future economic shocks, in part to underpin the credibility of the new body.

Euro zone leaders agreed last year that the ECB would take over the supervision of banks in the 17 countries sharing the common currency to better deal with large, cross-border institutions whose failure could damage the bloc.

Visco, who currently oversees the Italian banking system and sits on the governing board of the ECB, said that differences in Italy's accounting methods should be factored into this process.

"The design of the balance-sheet assessment must recognise that national accounting and supervisory practices differ radically, especially in the definition and measurement of non-performing loans," Visco said in a speech delivered in Rome.

Italian banks classify a loan that is not being paid back as non-performing even it is fully collateralised, while other major European banks do not, Visco said.

Italian banks also are less leveraged than their competitors and have not been involved in "any of the serious episodes of malpractice or the market-rigging schemes that have damaged the reputation of some foreign intermediaries", he said.

These differences "will have to be duly taken into account", he said, adding that he wanted to "support a fair approach to the forthcoming balance-sheet assessment" without downplaying "the risks the Italian banking system faces".

The Bank of Italy launched an inspection of 20 domestic banks last autumn, forcing several to set aside more money to cover for bad debts. In July, the central bank said it had extended its audit to the entire loan portfolio of eight banks.

