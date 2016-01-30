TURIN, Italy Jan 30 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday called for the revision of new European rules that shift the burden of propping up failing banks onto investors, saying they should have been introduced more gradually.

The recent rescue of four small banks Italy under the new, stricter rules, left shareholders and junior bondholders out of pocket and fuelled concerns among investors about the health of the country's banking system.

"A clause in the Banking Recovery and Resolution Directive provides for its review, to be started no later than June 2018. The opportunity must now be seized," Visco told a conference.

He said worries about bad loans and the climate surrounding the rescue of the four banks late last year had played a role in the bout of selling that hit Italian banking shares this month.

"Tensions of this magnitude are not justified by the underlying conditions of Italian banks," he said.

"As the president of the European Central Bank also recently stressed ... the necessary provisions (against loan losses) were made and there will be no new requests to increase them or to strengthen banks' capital."