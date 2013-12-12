ROME Dec 12 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio
Visco said on Thursday that the revaluation of private lenders'
holdings will not help them in the asset quality review planned
by the European Central Bank.
During testimony in parliament over the measure, Visco said
it was "not true" that the revaluation, which still faces final
approval by the European Central Bank, will help during the
asset review. Even if it is approved, it will only affect
capital levels in 2014, Visco said.
The value of bank shares in the central bank has been frozen
since the 1930s, when it was set at the equivalent of 156,000
euros ($215,100), but now the shares could be worth 5 billion to
7.5 billion euros.