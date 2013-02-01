BRUSSELS Feb 1 EU financial services chief
Michel Barnier will visit Italy on Tuursday and Friday to meet
with the Italian Economy minister, the central bank governor and
representatives of the Italian Banking Association (ABI),
according to an agenda of the European Commission released in
Brussels.
The visit comes at a time when a scandal emerged at Italy's
third-biggest lender Monte dei Paschi has put Italian
regulators under pressure.
The European Commission did not provide further details
about the subject of the visit.
Monte dei Paschi is facing losses of 720 million euros ($977
million) on a series of derivative and structured finance
transactions.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Francesca
Landini, editing by Antonella Ciancio)