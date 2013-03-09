* Berlusconi appealing against 4-year jail sentence
MILAN, March 9 Court doctors ruled on Saturday
that Silvio Berlusconi was able to attend a tax fraud appeal,
rejecting the Italian ex-prime minister's complaint that an eye
ailment prevented him leaving hospital and sparking furious
protests from his allies.
The 76-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul faces a
spate of trials this month as he fights for his political future
following an inconclusive national election in February.
On Friday, a hearing in a trial where he is accused of
having sex with an under-age prostitute was postponed after he
entered hospital with an eye problem. The prosecutor complained
that the hospitalisation was merely a delaying tactic.
On Saturday the Milan court handling the tax fraud case sent
inspectors to examine him in the clinic where he was being
treated by his private doctor, and ruled that his problem was
not a "legitimate impediment" to him appearing in court.
"It's been rejected. We are carrying on," Piero Longo, one
of Berlusconi's lawyers, told Reuters.
Berlusconi's doctor had said the inflammation in his
patient's left eye caused him pain and disturbed vision. But the
ruling meant the appeals hearing could go ahead on Saturday with
or without the defendant being present.
Berlusconi is appealing against a four-year jail sentence
for tax fraud in connection with the purchase of broadcasting
rights by his television network Mediaset
.
"NAZI DOCTORS"
Berlusconi's political allies rallied to his defence with a
chorus of attacks on the judges.
"A Stalinist court sent Nazi doctors to examine Berlusconi
and issue a disgusting ruling," said Fabrizio Cicchitto, a top
official in Berlusconi's People of Freedom party (PDL).
Niccolo Ghedini, another lawyer for Berlusconi, said it was
"extremely grave" that the doctors had accepted that his client
needed medical treatment but had still not put off the hearing.
"Of course it wasn't absolutely impossible for him for him
to attend, that would need to be a life-threatening condition,
but to have a hearing put off do you have to be on a stretcher
surrounded by paramedics?" he said.
After the ruling, Berlusconi's doctor told reporters he had
asked him to remain in hospital until Sunday.
Berlusconi denies all wrongdoing in the case and said on
Thursday he was the victim of "judicial persecution ... which
re-emerges every time there are politically complex moments in
the political life of our country".
He fell short of victory in last month's election, even
though he rallied his supporters and performed better than
expected. The vote ended with a hung parliament and Italy's
president is still struggling to form a new government.
The PDL has organised a public rally on March 23 to protest
against prosecutors described by Berlusconi as the "cancer of
our democracy".
Under Italian law, Berlusconi will not serve any jail time
until the appeals process is exhausted.
In the tax fraud case, even if the appeals court upholds his
previous 4-year jail sentence, it could still be overturned by a
higher court. Two appeals are standard procedure in Italy's
criminal justice system.
Berlusconi was convicted three times during the 1990s,
before being either cleared by higher courts or benefiting from
the statute of limitations by which cases expire if a final
verdict is not reached within a given time period.
