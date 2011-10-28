(Adds statement from president's office)
ROME Oct 28 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi repeated on Friday that he expected European Central
Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi to step down
and make way for a French candidate.
Bini Smaghi's refusal to leave his post following the
appointment of fellow Italian Mario Draghi as head of the
central bank has created a serious problem with France, which
will have no national representatives on the board when Draghi
takes over from outgoing President Jean-Claude Trichet on
Tuesday.
ECB rules designed to protect the central bank's
independence say that board members are not appointed on the
basis of their nationality and they can only resign of their
own choice.
"The problem is the fact that someone can think they can
behave in a way that is contrary to the interests of their own
country, which is causing an unpleasant argument with a
friendly country," Berlusconi told a programme on his own
Canale 5 television station.
"We have always stuck to our commitments with Europe and
our allies and when Governor Draghi was named as President of
the European Central Bank with the support of French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, we made a commitment that a French presence on
the executive board would be ensured as is logical," he said.
"I trust in the sense of duty and responsibility which Dr
Bini Smaghi certainly has," he said.
Bini Smaghi also held a meeting with Italian President
Giorgio Napolitano on Friday, a statement from the president's
office said.
Napolitano's office later issued a statement denying
reports that the president was trying to pressure Bini Smaghi
to step down. It said the meeting was "reserved and personal
and there was no pressure of any kind towards Dr. Bini
Smaghi."
