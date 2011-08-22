ROME Aug 22 Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Monday he did not agree with his coalition ally Umberto Bossi after the pro-devolution Northern League leader questioned the future of a united Italy.

In a rare statement taking issue with his powerful ally's comments, Berlusconi said: "I am sorry, this time, to not agree with my friend Umberto Bossi. I am deeply convinced that Italy will always exist."

Earlier Bossi said the current Italian system was destined to end and called for the creation of a new separate northern state.

The Northern League has long called for independence of Italy's industrialised northern regions it calls "Padania", which it says subsidises the country's poor south.

(Reporting by Catherine Hornby)