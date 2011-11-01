ROME Nov 1 Italy's main business and banking
associations called on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on
Tuesday to act immediately to implement promised reforms, saying
that it should otherwise "draw the consequences".
"Time has run out. The damage is already huge. We have to
stop this haemorrhage and avoid being overwhelmed by the lack of
confidence by markets and the international community," the
industry groups, led by employers association Confindustria and
banking association ABI said in a statement.
"We are asking the government to act immediately to
implement provisions requested in August by the ECB and in the
past few days by the European Council," they said.
They said they were appealing to Berlusconi to verify
whether he had sufficient support in parliament to pass the
reform measures promised to cut Italy's huge public debt and
boost its stagnant economy.
"Otherwise, he should draw the consequences and do so
rapidly in the interest of Italy."
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)