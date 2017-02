ROME Nov 12 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed on Saturday he would shortly go to the office of President Giorgio Napolitano to hand in his resignation, a cabinet statement said.

At the final cabinet meeting of his government, Berlusconi thanked ministers and said he would see the head of state to resign formally.

The Italian parliament earlier gave final approval to a package of economic reforms in a vote clearing the way Berlusconi to resign and make way for an emergency government. (Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio)