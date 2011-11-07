BRIEF-Fitch says EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
ROME Nov 7 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Monday denied reports he was about to resign.
"Rumours of my resignation are baseless," he said on his Facebook page.
Two journalists close to the prime minister reported earlier on Monday that he would resign within hours. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Philip Pullella, editing by Barry Moody)
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing