ROME Nov 7 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has dismissed swirling rumours that he was on the point of resigning, a senior lawmaker in his ruling centre-right coalition said on Monday.

"I spoke to the prime minister a short time ago and he told me the rumours of his resignation were baseless," Fabrizio Cicchitto, head of the parliamentary group of Berlusconi's PDL party said in a statement.

Separately, Italian news agency ANSA quoted Berlusconi, also dismissing the talk as baseless.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)