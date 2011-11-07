BRIEF-Fitch says EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
ROME Nov 7 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has dismissed swirling rumours that he was on the point of resigning, a senior lawmaker in his ruling centre-right coalition said on Monday.
"I spoke to the prime minister a short time ago and he told me the rumours of his resignation were baseless," Fabrizio Cicchitto, head of the parliamentary group of Berlusconi's PDL party said in a statement.
Separately, Italian news agency ANSA quoted Berlusconi, also dismissing the talk as baseless.
(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing