ROME Nov 13 Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made a parting call on Sunday for the European Central Bank to become a lender of last resort to prop up the euro.

"This has become a crisis for our common currency, the euro which does not have the support that every currency should have," he said in a videomessage.

"That is to say a bank which is a lender of last resort and a guarantor for the currency as other currencies have, such as the dollar or sterling. This what the European Central Bank should become if we want to save the euro and with it, Europe."

The comments were broadcast minutes before former European Commissioner Mario Monti was expected to receive a mandate to form a new government from President Giorgio Napolitano. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)