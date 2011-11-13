ROME Nov 13 Outgoing Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi made a parting call on Sunday for the
European Central Bank to become a lender of last resort to prop
up the euro.
"This has become a crisis for our common currency, the euro
which does not have the support that every currency should
have," he said in a videomessage.
"That is to say a bank which is a lender of last resort and
a guarantor for the currency as other currencies have, such as
the dollar or sterling. This what the European Central Bank
should become if we want to save the euro and with it, Europe."
The comments were broadcast minutes before former European
Commissioner Mario Monti was expected to receive a mandate to
form a new government from President Giorgio Napolitano.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)