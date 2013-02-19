ROME Feb 19 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, who is seeking his fifth term in government,
restated on Tuesday that some countries may be forced to leave
the euro zone if the European Central Bank does not become a
lender of last resort.
"The euro is a weak currency because it does not have a
central bank to support it," Berlusconi told daily Corriere
della Sera's internet television.
"If it continues to not have a bank to guarantee government
bonds and is not prepared to print money, some countries may be
forced to return to their national currency," he said.
The 76-year-old media tycoon has made similar remarks in the
past about the possibility of Italy, or even Germany leaving the
euro, but has often at least partially rectified them later.