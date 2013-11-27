ROME Nov 27 The Italian Senate on Wednesday
expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his
conviction for tax fraud, in what the centre-right leader called
a day of mourning for Italian democracy.
The Senate speaker declared he was ineligible for a seat in
parliament after the house rejected a series of challenges by
Berlusconi's supporters to a proposal for his expulsion. No
formal vote was held.
Berlusconi was sentenced in August to four years in prison,
commuted to a year under house arrest or in community service,
for masterminding an illegal scheme to reduce the tax bill of
his media company Mediaset.