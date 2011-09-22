ROME, Sept 22 Italian parliamentarians voted on
Thursday against allowing the arrest of a former aide of Economy
Minister Giulio Tremonti on corruption charges, sparing Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi a potentially embarrassing defeat in
the Lower House.
Naples magistrates had sought to lift the parliamentary
immunity of Marco Milanese, until recently one of Tremonti's
closest aides, who has been accused of corruption and peddling
influence.
A vote to allow his immunity to be lifted would not have had
any direct effect on the government but it would have been a
severe embarrassment and increased uncertainty already
surrounding the fractious centre-right coalition.
Tremonti is not implicated in the allegations against
Milanese but he has been badly damaged by the case and has
admitted "mistakes" in paying 1,000 euros ($1,370) a week in
cash to rent a flat from his former aide.
