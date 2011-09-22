* Berlusconi wins parliament vote narrowly
* New legal action against Berlusconi
* Coalition partner offers only lukewarm support
(Adds comments from Northern League leader Bossi)
By Roberto Landucci
ROME, Sept 22 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi dismissed talk of resignation on Thursday, pledging
to carry on after parliament voted narrowly against allowing the
arrest of a former aide to Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti on
corruption charges.
Naples magistrates had sought to lift the parliamentary
immunity of Marco Milanese, until recently one of Tremonti's
closest aides, who has been accused of corruption and
influence-peddling. But the request was rejected by deputies.
"We're going ahead, we are working well," Berlusconi told
reporters waiting in parliament after the vote. But he said
little else.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been
fighting to stave off a market crisis that threatens to send its
1.9 trillion euro debt pile sliding out of control and undermine
the whole single currency.
A move to allow Milanese's immunity to be lifted would not
have had any direct effect on the government, but it would have
been a severe embarrassment and increased uncertainty
surrounding the fractious centre-right coalition.
Berlusconi, caught up in a variety of legal and sexual
scandals, has been fighting a widening prostitution case that
has further tarnished his image and fuelled growing calls for
him to step down.
And on Thursday, Milan magistrates filed a request to charge
him for leaking transcripts damaging to a political rival to Il
Giornale, a newspaper owned by his brother, in connection with a
2005 takeover battle.
TREMONTI ABSENT
With Tremonti having left for a finance ministers' meeting
in Washington, deputies voted in a secret ballot by 312 to 305
to prevent the arrest, a narrower margin than in recent
confidence motions.
Berlusconi added to a sense of government disarray when he
asked whether he was disappointed that his finance chief was not
in the chamber, and replied simply: "Other questions?"
His sometimes unruly coalition partners in the Northern
League, who in July voted to allow the arrest of a Berlusconi
ally over a separate corruption affair, this time supported him.
But party leader Umberto Bossi refused to confirm that the
League would remain in the coalition until Berlusconi's term
ends in 2013, raising the prospect of an early election.
"We'll see, day by day," he told reporters.
Risk premiums on Italy's bonds have been rising sharply and
its credit rating was cut by Standard and Poor's this week amid
growing doubts over the stability of the government and its
handling of the financial crisis.
Italy's borrowing costs are once again close to levels that
prompted the European Central Bank to prop up Italian government
bonds with purchases last month.
The head of Italy's main banking federation, ABI, weighed
in, calling on the government to step up promised economic
reforms and infrastructure investments.
"We must give a clear signal to the markets that we have
understood the gravity of the situation and that we are in a
position to face up to it," ABI president Giuseppe Mussari told
Italian radio.
ECONOMIC WOES
With one of the world's highest public debt levels and an
economy close to stagnation, the government chaos has
contributed heavily to market uncertainty.
On Thursday, Italian 10-year bonds were yielding around 5.7
percent, more than 4 percentage points above safer German Bunds.
Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index closed 4.5 percent lower in
line with other European markets, with Berlusconi's Mediaset
broadcasting group hit hard, in large part because of worries
over the billionaire premier's political future.
Tremonti is not implicated in the allegations against
Milanese but he has been badly damaged by the case and has
admitted "mistakes" in paying 1,000 euros ($1,370) a week in
cash to rent a flat from his former aide.
Once seen as the guarantor of Italy's financial stability,
he has appeared increasingly isolated and at odds with
Berlusconi and other members of the cabinet.
Ministers signed off a cut in Italy's official growth
forecasts to 0.7 percent in 2011 and 0.6 percent in 2012 from
previous forecasts of 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
The projections follow the approval of a 60 billion euro
austerity package in parliament this month, which is intended to
balance the budget by 2013.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi; Writing by James
Mackenzie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)