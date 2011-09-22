* Berlusconi wins parliament vote narrowly

By Roberto Landucci

ROME, Sept 22 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dismissed talk of resignation on Thursday, pledging to carry on after parliament voted narrowly against allowing the arrest of a former aide to Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti on corruption charges.

Naples magistrates had sought to lift the parliamentary immunity of Marco Milanese, until recently one of Tremonti's closest aides, who has been accused of corruption and influence-peddling. But the request was rejected by deputies.

"We're going ahead, we are working well," Berlusconi told reporters waiting in parliament after the vote. But he said little else.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been fighting to stave off a market crisis that threatens to send its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile sliding out of control and undermine the whole single currency.

A move to allow Milanese's immunity to be lifted would not have had any direct effect on the government, but it would have been a severe embarrassment and increased uncertainty surrounding the fractious centre-right coalition.

Berlusconi, caught up in a variety of legal and sexual scandals, has been fighting a widening prostitution case that has further tarnished his image and fuelled growing calls for him to step down.

And on Thursday, Milan magistrates filed a request to charge him for leaking transcripts damaging to a political rival to Il Giornale, a newspaper owned by his brother, in connection with a 2005 takeover battle.

TREMONTI ABSENT

With Tremonti having left for a finance ministers' meeting in Washington, deputies voted in a secret ballot by 312 to 305 to prevent the arrest, a narrower margin than in recent confidence motions.

Berlusconi added to a sense of government disarray when he asked whether he was disappointed that his finance chief was not in the chamber, and replied simply: "Other questions?"

His sometimes unruly coalition partners in the Northern League, who in July voted to allow the arrest of a Berlusconi ally over a separate corruption affair, this time supported him.

But party leader Umberto Bossi refused to confirm that the League would remain in the coalition until Berlusconi's term ends in 2013, raising the prospect of an early election.

"We'll see, day by day," he told reporters.

Risk premiums on Italy's bonds have been rising sharply and its credit rating was cut by Standard and Poor's this week amid growing doubts over the stability of the government and its handling of the financial crisis.

Italy's borrowing costs are once again close to levels that prompted the European Central Bank to prop up Italian government bonds with purchases last month.

The head of Italy's main banking federation, ABI, weighed in, calling on the government to step up promised economic reforms and infrastructure investments.

"We must give a clear signal to the markets that we have understood the gravity of the situation and that we are in a position to face up to it," ABI president Giuseppe Mussari told Italian radio.

ECONOMIC WOES

With one of the world's highest public debt levels and an economy close to stagnation, the government chaos has contributed heavily to market uncertainty.

On Thursday, Italian 10-year bonds were yielding around 5.7 percent, more than 4 percentage points above safer German Bunds.

Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index closed 4.5 percent lower in line with other European markets, with Berlusconi's Mediaset broadcasting group hit hard, in large part because of worries over the billionaire premier's political future.

Tremonti is not implicated in the allegations against Milanese but he has been badly damaged by the case and has admitted "mistakes" in paying 1,000 euros ($1,370) a week in cash to rent a flat from his former aide.

Once seen as the guarantor of Italy's financial stability, he has appeared increasingly isolated and at odds with Berlusconi and other members of the cabinet.

Ministers signed off a cut in Italy's official growth forecasts to 0.7 percent in 2011 and 0.6 percent in 2012 from previous forecasts of 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

The projections follow the approval of a 60 billion euro austerity package in parliament this month, which is intended to balance the budget by 2013. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)